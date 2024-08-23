Local & Community
Palm Desert Mayor Faces Backlash Over Facebook Comments
Mayor Karina Quintanilla of Palm Desert faced criticism at a packed city council meeting after making negative comments on Facebook about the Patriot Store, a boutique run by East Valley Republican Women Patriots. Residents expressed their frustration, demanding her resignation. Quintanilla is up for re-election in November.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 23, 2024
Palm DesertKarina Quintanillacity councilPatriot StoreFacebook controversyEast Valley Republican Women Patriotsreelection
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...