Palm Desert Mayor Faces Backlash Over Facebook Comments

Mayor Karina Quintanilla of Palm Desert faced criticism at a packed city council meeting after making negative comments on Facebook about the Patriot Store, a boutique run by East Valley Republican Women Patriots. Residents expressed their frustration, demanding her resignation. Quintanilla is up for re-election in November.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 23, 2024

