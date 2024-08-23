Local & Community
Palm Springs Council Member Chrissy Holstege Under Investigation Over Residency Allegations
The Riverside County District Attorney's office is investigating Palm Springs City Council member Chrissy Holstege, alleging she does not reside in the district she represents. DA Mike Hestrin claims Holstege primarily lives in a different district and has listed her District 4 residence as a rental on Airbnb. Holstege's spokesperson criticized the investigation, calling for the matter to be referred to the California Attorney General.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 23, 2024
