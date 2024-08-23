RFK Jr. Ends Independent Run, Endorses Trump as Harris Campaign Responds

Less than a day after Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for president, her opponent, Donald Trump, received a significant endorsement from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. RFK Jr., who had been running as an independent, ended his campaign today and threw his support behind Trump. Trump, currently holding a rally in Arizona, expressed his gratitude, calling Kennedy a "great guy respected by everybody." In response, the Harris-Walls campaign issued a statement appealing to Americans seeking an alternative to Trump, emphasizing Harris's commitment to unity and support for working people. As Harris spends the weekend with family, her campaign has already launched new ads in key battleground states.