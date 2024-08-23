Local & Community
Suspect Caught on Camera Following and Assaulting Woman in Bermuda Dunes
A suspect was caught on video following a woman to her home in Bermuda Dunes early Wednesday morning. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released footage showing the masked suspect approaching the victim's apartment. Later that morning, a similar suspect was reported to have sexually assaulted another woman nearby. Authorities are actively searching for the suspect and urge anyone with information to contact law enforcement.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 23, 2024
