The Living Desert Hosting Job Fair This Saturday
The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens will hold a job fair on Saturday, August 24th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the zoo. They are seeking to fill 60 positions, including part-time, full-time, and seasonal roles in animal care, catering, guest services, and food service. For more details, visit livingdesert.org.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 23, 2024
