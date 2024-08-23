Tropical Storm Hone Threatens Hawaii's Big Island with Heavy Rain and Strong Winds

Hawaii's Big Island is under a tropical storm watch as Tropical Storm Hone approaches, threatening to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and dangerous seas this weekend. The storm is forecasted to pass approximately 150 miles south of the Big Island from late Saturday into Sunday morning. This weather event raises significant concerns for a state still recovering from one of the most devastating fires in U.S. history. Residents are urged to prepare for potential impacts, including heightened fire risks due to the dry conditions.