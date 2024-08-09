Your SoCal 'Friday Morning' Weather Briefing!

Although surrounded by mountain clouds, the Coachella Valley will be under mostly sunny skies today with highs just above 110-degrees. Saturday will be our hottest day with midday temperatures in the lower-to-middle one-teens. Also -- with enough mid-level moisture in place, the Valley will see additional clouds along with the chance of a few mountain thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. Highs will hover close to 110-degrees most of next week. But the big concern will be the humidity. Those sticky conditions will continue as dew-points will hover in the 60s into the weekend.