Dan Bolton and Walter Clark Clarify Intentions of lawsuit

This segment of The Roggin Report delves into the ongoing legal battle against Riverside County Animal Services, featuring attorneys Dan Bolton and Walter Clark. They address the recent lawsuit filed by local residents and discuss the lack of transparency and alleged mismanagement at the county's animal shelters. The attorneys clarify that the lawsuit is not about monetary gain but about seeking accountability and improved conditions for the animals. The conversation highlights the need for leadership and community collaboration to prevent unnecessary euthanizations and to ensure proper use of the $39 million budget allocated for animal services.