Giant Panda Meng Meng Welcomes Adorable Twin Cubs in Berlin

The Berlin Zoo is celebrating the arrival of twin panda cubs, born to the giant panda Meng Meng on Thursday. This marks Meng Meng’s second set of twins, a rare and joyous event. The newborn cubs, currently pink and almost hairless, are deaf and blind at birth, with their iconic black-and-white markings yet to develop. While zoo visitors will have to wait to see the new arrivals, as they will spend their early days in the back of the panda enclosure, the excitement surrounding their birth is palpable. There’s even speculation that the twins might one day make their way to the San Diego Zoo. Congratulations to Meng Meng and the Berlin Zoo on this wonderful addition!