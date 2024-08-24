Sports
High School Football Game Ends Abruptly as Two Players Sustain Serious Injuries
Tonight's high school football game of the week turned tragic as two players from Xavier Prep sustained serious injuries, leading to one being airlifted to Riverside University Hospital. The first incident occurred just before halftime, creating a tense and silent atmosphere in Coachella Valley. The game continued but was ultimately called off with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after another player was taken away by ambulance. The condition of both players remains unknown, and out of respect for their families, their identities have not been disclosed. The community is deeply affected, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
By: NBC Palm Springs
