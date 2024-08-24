Justin and Hailey Bieber Welcome Their First Child, Jack Blues Bieber

In a heartwarming announcement, Justin and Hailey Bieber have welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber. The Grammy Award-winning singer shared a touching photo on social media, featuring the tiny foot of their newborn son alongside Hailey's well-manicured finger. The image was captioned, "Welcome home Jack Blues Bieber," and has since garnered widespread attention and congratulations from fans and celebrities alike. This joyous news marks a new chapter for one of Hollywood's most adored couples.