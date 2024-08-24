Tropical Storm Hone To Hit Hawaii

Tropical storm Hone is threatening to deliver a blow to Hawaii this weekend. A tropical storm watch has been raised for Hawaii's Big Island, and the storm is on track to pass close to the state this weekend. It's set to bring heavy rain, strong winds, dangerous seas, and fire concerns to a dry state still recovering from one of the most devastating fires in U.S. history. The storm is forecast to pass about 150 miles south of the Big Island late Saturday into Sunday morning. That will raise fire danger over parts of the state where winds get stronger without rain to accompany them.