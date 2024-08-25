Coachella Valley Faces Wind-Blown Dust Advisory Amidst Average Seasonal Temperatures

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a wind-blown dust advisory for the entire Coachella Valley, expected to expire by 10 a.m. tomorrow. This advisory indicates that air quality will be poor and could reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups. Despite the air quality concerns, the weather forecast for the valley this week is typical for this time of year, with temperatures reaching 99 degrees tomorrow and climbing to 105 by Wednesday. The highs will hover around 106 degrees until next Saturday, with lows ranging from the upper seventies to lower eighties throughout the week.