Hikers exploring the Great Wall of China no longer need to worry about running out of snacks or essential supplies, thanks to a new drone delivery service launched by a leading Chinese food delivery giant. This innovative service can deliver food, drinks, and even medical supplies directly to hikers, with drones capable of carrying up to five pounds of items—even in rainy conditions. Officials have praised the service for its reliability and convenience, making it easier than ever for adventurers to stay nourished and safe while enjoying one of the world's most iconic landmarks. This cutting-edge technology is set to revolutionize the hiking experience at the Great Wall, ensuring that visitors can focus on the breathtaking views without logistical concerns.