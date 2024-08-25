Extreme Weather Strikes US: Flash Floods, Heatwaves, and Snow Impact Millions

Extreme weather conditions are wreaking havoc across the United States, impacting millions of people with a range of severe events from flash flooding to heatwaves and early snowfall. Over 100 stranded hikers have been airlifted from the Grand Canyon after flash floods turned calm rivers into raging torrents, sweeping away hikers and leaving one woman still missing. Utah is also under flash flood alerts, while more than 30 million people from New Mexico to Wisconsin are enduring heat alerts. Meanwhile, the Sierra region is already experiencing snowfall, and Hawaii is on high alert as Tropical Storm Hone approaches, bringing high winds and fire risks. This weekend marks a period of exhausting and hazardous weather across the nation.