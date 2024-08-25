Local & Community
La Quinta to Host Light Saber Vigil Honoring Fallen Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez
This Monday, the city of La Quinta will hold a Light Saber vigil to honor Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez and his fellow service members who tragically lost their lives in the August 2021 attack at Kabul airport. The event, set for 7 p.m. at the Civic Center campus, invites attendees to bring light sabers to create a powerful visual tribute. Organizers chose this unique form of commemoration to reflect Corporal Lopez's passion for Star Wars, aiming to unite the community in a heartfelt display of support and remembrance.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 25, 2024
