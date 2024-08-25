Major League Catcher Salvador Perez Joins Local Kids Baseball Game

In a heartwarming twist straight out of a movie, the little ballpark in a Wyandotte County neighborhood—affectionately known as "the Sandlot"—hosted an unexpected guest during a routine baseball game. For three years, local kids have gathered several nights a week to play, often joking about the dog on the other side of the fence that tries to snag their balls. But this past Thursday, the game took an extraordinary turn when nine-time All-Star catcher Salvador Perez dropped by. Visiting a friend, Perez casually asked to join the game, much to the shock and delight of the young players. The impromptu visit turned an ordinary evening into an unforgettable experience, proving that sometimes, dreams do come true on the sandlot.