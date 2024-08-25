Megan Rapinoe's Seattle Reign Jersey to Be Retired in Historic Ceremony

This weekend marks a historic milestone for soccer legend Megan Rapinoe as her Seattle Reign jersey is set to be retired, making her the first player in the club's history to receive this honor. In a heartfelt statement, Rapinoe expressed her gratitude, saying she is humbled by the recognition and thanked the club for giving her "the opportunity to leave a piece of my heart on the field." This momentous occasion not only celebrates Rapinoe's illustrious career but also highlights her significant contributions to women's soccer and the Seattle Reign community.