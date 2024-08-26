NOW

Celebrate National Dog Day: Adopt, Foster, and Support Furry Friends

Today is National Dog Day, a time to honor family pets and recognize the many dogs in need of rescue from shelters. The day also pays tribute to working dogs, including law enforcement K-9s and service dogs. You can celebrate by adopting or fostering a dog, with many shelters experiencing overcrowding. Additionally, online pet retailers are offering discounts in honor of the day.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 26, 2024

