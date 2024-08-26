Local & Community
Coachella Valley Cat Club Hosts "Keep the Bowls Full" Food Drive
The Coachella Valley Cat Club, known for feeding feral cats and finding homes for domestic ones, held its "Keep the Bowls Full" food drive this weekend. Featured on NBC Palm Springs' Furry Friday segments, the nonprofit feeds over 20 feral cats nightly and cares for 25 to 40 domestic cats. The organization offers club memberships starting at $25 per month to support ongoing food and veterinary needs.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 26, 2024
Coachella Valley Cat Clubfood driveferal catsdomestic catsFurry Fridaynonprofitmembershipcat rescue
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...