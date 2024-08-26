Community Honors Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez on Third Anniversary of His Death

Today marks the third anniversary of the tragic death of 13 U.S. service members, including Coachella Valley native Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez, during the Afghanistan troop withdrawal. The third annual Hunter Lopez Memorial Run took place this morning at Shadow Hills, where dozens ran in his honor. Tonight, La Quinta will host a vigil to commemorate Corporal Lopez, known as Hunter Lopez Day in the city. The event, supported by the community, includes a tribute with light sabers to honor Hunter's love for Star Wars. President Biden also issued a statement recognizing the sacrifices of the fallen service members.