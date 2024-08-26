Hiker Rescued from Grand Canyon Flash Flood Warns Others of Danger

Latria Mims, a hiker rescued from Havasu Canyon after a flash flood swept through, is sharing her experience to alert others. Around 200 tourists were stranded as the flood destroyed bridges and walkways, forcing many to flee with their belongings. Mims emphasizes the importance of monitoring weather conditions and heeding warnings, as the National Weather Service reported 1-2 inches of rain in just 90 minutes, leading to the sudden flood.