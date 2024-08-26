Matching set of dinosaur footprints found on opposite sides of the Atlantic

Matching sets of dinosaur tracks have been found on opposite sides of the Atlantic ocean. The matching footprint sets were discovered in Africa and South America. The study on the fascinating find was published by the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science today. Paleontologists say the matching tracks show that dinosaurs traveled along a connecting stretch of land before the two continents split apart. The footprints are similar in age and shape and were preserved in mud and silt along ancient rivers and lakes.