Local & Community
Palm Desert Calls for Artists to Design Eco-Friendly Park Bench
Palm Desert is seeking artists to create a park bench for the Civic Center Park Pollinator Garden using recycled wind turbine blades. This project reflects the city's commitment to environmental conservation and beautification. The submission deadline is September 13th.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 26, 2024
