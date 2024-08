Palm Springs Hosts Job Fairs for Hundreds of Open Positions

The 4th Annual Palm Springs International Job Fair will take place on Tuesday, August 27th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Palm Springs Convention Center, offering opportunities across various industries. Additionally, Acrisure Arena is holding a job fair on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to fill positions in food and beverage, Coachella Valley Firebirds roles, and more.