Ralph Watt Stadium to remain closed after water main break

The Palm Springs Indians football team will continue their season on the road following a sinkhole issue at their home field. Ralph Watt Stadium had a water main break which caused a sinkhole to open up under the bleachers. The Indians were scheduled to play at home this Friday, August 30 and Friday, September 6. Both games will now be at an alternate site within the district. The exact locations have not been announced. The target date for completion is September 19.