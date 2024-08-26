Sports
Salvador Perez Joins Neighborhood Wiffle Ball Game in Kansas
Kansas kids got the surprise of a lifetime when MLB All-Star Salvador Perez joined their neighborhood Wiffle ball game. The catcher played a few innings, even pitching to the kids, and one player hit a homer off him. The special moment, captured by a mom, will be a lasting memory for the young ballplayers.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 26, 2024
Salvador PerezMLBKansasWiffle ballneighborhood gamebaseballAllStarmemorable moment
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...