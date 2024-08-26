CA, US & World
Statue Honoring John Lewis Unveiled in Decatur, Georgia
A statue of the late Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis was unveiled in Decatur, Georgia, replacing a Confederate monument that had stood for over a century. The statue, designed by renowned Jamaican sculptor Basil Watson, shows Lewis with his hands over his heart. At the ceremony, Senator Raphael Warnock reflected on Lewis’s legacy, mentioning his historic crossing of the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Bloody Sunday.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 26, 2024
John Lewiscivil rightsstatue unveilingDecatur GeorgiaBasil WatsonRaphael WarnockEdmund Pettus BridgeBloody Sunday
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...