"The Rings of Power" Returns for an Epic Second Season
The highly anticipated second season of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" debuts this week on Prime Video. As evil strengthens in Middle Earth, the cast reflects on the evolution of their characters and the excitement of returning for a new season. Fans can expect more epic battles, deeper character developments, and the unfolding of a great tale.
August 26, 2024
