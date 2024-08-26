Week 0 recap, an update on the injured Xavier Prep players and the Ralph Watt Stadium sinkhole

The Agua Caliente Casinos Sports Desk with Tim O'Brien on August 26, 2024. A week 0 recap for the Coachella Valley Friday Night Lights from Friday, August 23. Two Xavier Prep players are on the mend and in good spirits following a scary scene where one player was taken to the hospital via helicopter and another by ambulance. Ralph Watt Stadium will be closed until further notice with a sinkhole under a set of bleachers following a water main break. The Palm Springs Indians will be forced to play at least their next two games at an alternate site.