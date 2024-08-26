Your SoCal "Monday Morning" Weather Briefing!

The Coachella Valley will be under totally clear skies this afternoon with near normal high temperatures close to 107°. As an upper-level ridge of high pressure moves over the Southwest on Tuesday, Valley midday temps will heat-up to around 110°, their hottest for the week. Although our highs level-off to around 108° beginning Wednesday, surface dew points begin to rise a bit, especially on the Southeast side of the Valley. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings