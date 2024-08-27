Agua Caliente Entertainment Report: Carin Leon Returns to Acrisure Arena, TV Highlights from Hollywood

This weekend, Kings of Leon returns to the Coachella Valley, performing at Acrisure Arena on Sunday, September 1st. The band, who previously received the key to the city of Coachella, is set to electrify the stage once more. In television news, Kate Winslet is starring in a new Hulu series, The Spot, and Emilia Clarke leads The Pod Generation on Peacock. Also, a documentary on John Lennon and Yoko Ono's historic 1972 takeover of the Mike Douglas Show, Daytime Revolution, will hit theaters on October 9th, John Lennon's birthday.