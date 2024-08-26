An NBC Palm Springs Tropical Update!

North Central Pacific... • Hone: The former Cat-1 Hurricane has moved West past the Hawaiian Islands and is now a Tropical Storm (70 mph winds) and will weaken to Remnant Low status by the end of the week Northeast Pacific... • Gilma: A former major Cat-4 Hurricane, this cyclone is currently a Cat-2 system and will continue to weaken (wind shear) as it falls apart near the Hawaiian Islands on Friday • Hector: While over marginal sea surface temperatures, this Tropical Storm may strengthen a bit tomorrow but is not expected to become a Hurricane @NBCPalmSprings @JerrySteffen