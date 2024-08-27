Cathedral City lotto winner has until Friday to claim millions

If you bought a lotto ticket this year at the Stater Bros in Cathedral city, check your tickets! A winning ticket worth more than $2 million expires this week. That winning ticket is from Mega Millions. The ticket matched the numbers 2, 49, 50, 61, and 70, but missed the Mega number 14. The winner has until Friday to bring the ticket into the state’s nine offices or it can be mailed to lottery headquarters in Sacramento but needs to be postmarked on or before Sunday.