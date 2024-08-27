Local & Community
College of the Desert Hosts CSU San Bernardino Instant Admit Day This Wednesday
The College of the Desert's fall semester kicked off yesterday, and students looking to transfer to Cal State San Bernardino can take advantage of an Instant Admit Day this Wednesday. From 9 a.m. to noon, students can meet with CSUSB counselors on the COD campus to evaluate their eligibility for a spot in the Spring 2025 semester. Appointments are required due to limited availability.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 27, 2024
