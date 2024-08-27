Local & Community
College of the Desert Nursing Program Expands with $2.9 Million Donation
The College of the Desert's nursing program is set to expand, thanks to a $2.9 million donation from OneFuture Coachella Valley. This funding will allow an additional 70 students to join the 2024-25 nursing class and covers program costs, scholarships, and support services. Major employers like Desert Care Network and Eisenhower Health are part of this co-investment, which aims to address the nursing shortage with local talent.
August 27, 2024
