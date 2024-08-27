Your Health Today
Eli Lilly Slashes Weight Loss Drug Costs by 50%, Expands Supply Amid High Demand
Eli Lilly has significantly reduced the cost of its weight loss drug, Z Bound, by over 50% through new single-dose vials, moving away from preloaded injector pens. This decision aims to broaden availability and meet rising demand. In related health news, the CDC reports a stagnation in HPV vaccination rates among teens since the pandemic, despite the vaccine's potential to prevent over 90% of related cancers.
By: NBC Palm Springs
