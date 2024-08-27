Evening Weather Update: Temperatures Rise as Monsoonal Moisture Approaches

Tonight in Rancho Mirage, temperatures hit 110°F, slightly above the average of 107°F. Expect hot weather tomorrow, with highs reaching 107°F in Palm Springs and 112°F by Thursday. Monsoonal moisture will bring humid conditions, though no rain is expected. Winds are moderate, with gusts up to 17 mph at Palm Springs International. Overnight lows will range from the low 80s in the valley to a cool 44°F in Big Bear.