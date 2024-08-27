Firebirds sign Jackson Berezowski for the 2024-2025 season

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have added another forward to their roster ahead of training camp. Jackson Berezowski has been signed for the 2024-2025 season by the American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken. Berezowski skated in 59 games last season for the Newfoundland Growlers of the ECHL and laced up for one game with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL for a game. The 22-year-old registered 54 points (18 goals, 36 assists) during his time in the ECHL. The Firebirds open the season at home on Friday, October 11 at Acrisure Arena.