Monday, August 26, 2024

Tourist Nightmare: An explosion rocked Sam Reese’s Desert Hot Springs home while he was with his baby. He’ll share his story this Friday. Football Injury: Two Xavier Prep players were injured during a game, with one suffering a concussion and being medevacked out. Council Controversy: Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege faces scrutiny over alleged residency issues. The DA's evidence is still pending. Community News: Suggestions include new barbecue spots, garage door repairs, and a top dentist in Palm Desert.