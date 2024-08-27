Local & Community
Multi-Car Crash Closes Monterey, Two Seriously Injured
A section of Monterey was closed in both directions today following a multi-car crash that left two people with serious injuries. Firefighters had to extract trapped passengers from one of the vehicles involved. Crews remain on the scene, clearing debris from the roadway.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 27, 2024
Monterey crashmulticar accidentserious injuriesroad closurefirefightersdebris cleanup
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...