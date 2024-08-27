Palm Springs Indians to play their home games at Rancho Mirage, Firebirds sign more depth to their roster and more

The Palm Springs Indians football team will play their next two home games at Rancho Mirage High School following a water main break that caused a sinkhole under the bleachers. The Coachella Valley Firebirds have signed Jackson Berezowski to a one-year deal for the 2024-2025 season. Coachella Valley Friday Night Lights are coming a night early this week. A full slate of games on Thursday and more!