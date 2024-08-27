Local & Community
Palm Springs Men's Chorus Holds Auditions Tonight at Mizell Center
The Palm Springs Men's Chorus is holding auditions tonight from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Mizell Center in Palm Springs. Aspiring members can audition with a prepared solo or simply sing "Happy Birthday" to showcase their vocal range. The auditions aim to find the right fit for the chorus.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 27, 2024
