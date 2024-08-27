NOW

Local & Community

Palm Springs Men's Chorus Holds Auditions Tonight at Mizell Center

The Palm Springs Men's Chorus is holding auditions tonight from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Mizell Center in Palm Springs. Aspiring members can audition with a prepared solo or simply sing "Happy Birthday" to showcase their vocal range. The auditions aim to find the right fit for the chorus.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 27, 2024

Palm Springs Mens ChorusauditionsMizell Centersingingvocal rangechorusPalm Springs
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...