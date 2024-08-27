NOW

Palm Springs Pride Grand Marshal Announced

Greater Palm Springs Pride has announced their grand marshal for the upcoming 2024 pride parade. It will be local artist Aaron Allen Marner Marner is a Palm Springs resident whose portraits and collages often touch upon themes relevant to the LGBTQ+ community, such as social justice, mental health, racial inequality, and HIV prevention. The parade is scheduled for November 3rd and marks the conclusion of 2024 pride week, which carries the theme of "Be You.'' Events are set to take place downtown and in the arenas district throughout a four-day stretch.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 27, 2024

Palm Springs, Greater Palm Springs Pride, LGBTQ, Coachella Valley, Pride
