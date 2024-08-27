Protesters Rally in Support of Palm Desert Mayor Amid Facebook Controversy

A group of protesters gathered outside the Patriot Store in Palm Desert to support Mayor Karina Quintanilla after she faced backlash for comments posted on her mayoral Facebook page. The controversy began when Quintanilla criticized the Republican-run store, sparking strong reactions from both residents and city officials. The city clarified that her remarks reflected personal views, not the council's stance. The protest aimed to assert shared ownership of patriotism, while the store's staff reported minimal impact.