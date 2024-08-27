CA, US & World
Sacramento Homeless Encampment Eviction Sparks Tensions Amid Expired Lease
Sacramento's city-sanctioned homeless encampment, Camp Resolution, faced a mass eviction after the lease expired, forcing nearly 50 residents back onto the streets. The eviction process was met with resistance from some residents and members of the Sacramento Homeless Union, who criticized the lack of accessible housing options. The camp, created by the nonprofit Sacramento Safe Ground, was initially intended as a self-governing community but was shut down following disputes with the city.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 27, 2024
