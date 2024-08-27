Severe Weather Strikes Across the U.S., From Deadly Landslides in Alaska to Scorching Heat in the Midwest

Severe weather is wreaking havoc across the U.S., with parts of Alaska devastated by a deadly landslide and schools in Detroit and Philadelphia forced to close early due to extreme heat. In Ketchikan, Alaska, a major landslide left one person dead and several others injured, prompting a disaster declaration and ongoing evacuations. Meanwhile, in Detroit and Philadelphia, soaring temperatures have led to shortened school days, impacting the start of the academic year.