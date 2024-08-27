Weather
Sunny Skies and Triple-Digit Heat Continue Across Coachella Valley
Clear skies and high temperatures will dominate the Coachella Valley this week, with highs ranging from 108 to 112 degrees. A high-pressure system will keep conditions dry, though a slight increase in humidity is expected by the weekend. Winds may pick up slightly near the San Gorgonio Pass, but no rain or thunderstorms are forecasted for Southern California.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 27, 2024
