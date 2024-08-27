Today's USA Coast-to-Coast Weather Outlook!

Hot to excessively hot temperatures are expected today for much of the Midwest including the Chicago and Milwaukee Metros, and a part of the Mid-Atlantic including the Philadelphia Metro, also the southern tip of Florida and a part of Puerto Rico. Severe thunderstorms are possible across the Great Lakes region and portions of the Midwest today. Damaging winds and hail are the primary threats. Sunshine for the Coachella Valley with slightly above normal temperatures around 110-degrees this afternoon. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings