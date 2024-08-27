CA, US & World
Trump and Harris Clash Over Debate Rules as Election Day Approaches
With just 10 weeks until Election Day, the two presidential candidates are focusing on upcoming debates. Donald Trump is expressing concerns about the debate rules and the host network for the September 10th debate with Kamala Harris. Trump is intensifying his campaign efforts, targeting immigration and national security, while Harris prepares with mock debates and a bus tour of Georgia. Recent developments include a federal judge blocking a Biden administration immigration program, which Trump plans to use to critique Harris.
August 27, 2024
